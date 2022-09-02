Great Day CT
West Hartford police search for suspect after armed robbery at Whole Foods Market

Police are searching for this suspect, who they say was involved in an armed robbery at Whole...
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a Whole Foods Market in West Hartford.

Authorities said it happened Thursday at the Whole Foods on Raymond Road.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call West Hartford police.

