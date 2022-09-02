Wolcott superintendent has new plan to support students and staff

WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News is your-back-to-school authority.

In Wolcott Public Schools, a new superintendent is at the helm.

Shawn Simpson has been in the seat for less than a month, but he’s already helping usher in new initiatives for the school year.

Wolcott Public Schools Superintendent Shawn Simpson has only been in this office since early August, but he’s been with the school district for nearly 20 years, his whole career.

“I’m an adult now in Wolcott Public Schools, and I say that because I’ll be starting my 18th year. So, my entire professional career has been in Wolcott,” Simpson said.

The first 10 years of his tenure, he was at Tyrrell Middle School as a school counselor and vice principal.

He then moved up the road to be principal at Alcott School.

After four years there, he moved next door to Central Office as assistant superintendent.

Then, as of August 8, he moved one office over.

“Even six months ago, if you asked me, ‘would you like to be superintendent?’ I would probably say no, what are you, you’re crazy what’re you talking about? It wasn’t something that I said, hey, I’m gonna aspire to be this, it just kinda naturally happened in my leadership journey,” said Simpson.

Simpson stresses his leadership is going to be collaborative, working closely with everyone. Staff, parents, students, whatever it takes to better education in Wolcott.

“That’s just the vein I’ve always worked in is we’re in this together. It’s not a top-down for me, it’s in the trenches together, working to do what we can with our most valuable asset, which is our kids,” said Simpson.

This year he’s starting a character strong program.

Simpson says the K-12 social and emotional learning program will help build community in classrooms, teaching students and staff how to support each other.

“We’re gonna go around the table and do a lesson on how can you communicate with one another a little bit better. What does body language mean? That kinda thing. we’re doing that K-12, so that way when I’m in first grade, I can have a conversation, when I, first, fourth, go through the ranks, when I come to middle school, if the teacher is using language, it’s the same that I had around these lessons. It builds on each other,” Simpson said.

He’s also partnering with Footsteps-2-Brilliance.

They have an app that provides literacy programs that families can even access at home.

It’s aimed for students Pre-K through 3rd grade.

“So just trying to expose kids to play games that involve literacy, et cetera. So that way, when they’re coming to us in Pre-K or in kindergarten, they got a little bit of background and teachers are going to be using it as support, too,” said Simpson.

Simpson says he’ll continue to find tools and programs that elevate learning in the school district, wanting the best of the best for students.

