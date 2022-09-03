Accident involving teens under investigation in New Britain: Police

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - Five teenagers from New Britain were involved in a car accident on Sunday, one sustaining a serious injury.

Driver Vincente Pablo Estrada was in the left lane of Route 72 when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail on the left shoulder.

Estrada then crossed into the right lane and collided with a concrete bridge support.

Estrada crossed both lanes and collided with a guardrail in the right lane finally coming to a stop.

Three passengers were not injured and refused medical treatment. The driver reported minor injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital.

Police say one passenger was taken to New Britain Hospital for their serious injuries.

Police notified the teens parents or guardians.

It is not known why the driver lost control, but police say they are investigating.

Any witnesses are asked to call Troop H at (860) 534-1098.

