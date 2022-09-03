Man dies, two people injured in Waterbury lounge shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Loung on West Main Street.

Police say they were called to the lounge around 1:55 am for a shots fire complaint.

Officials on scene say they found a male inside the bar with a sustained gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to identify the man.

Two other victims sustained gunshot wounds and transported themselves to Saint Mary’s before police arrived.

Police identified the victims as a 35-year-old man from New Britain an a 32-year-old woman from Bridgeport. Police say both of their injuries were non-life threatening.

Police say they are still actively investigating this incident and that anyone with information should contact Waterbury Police at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

