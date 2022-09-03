UConn student hit in early morning crash

STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - A UConn student was hit by a car on UConn’s Storr’s Campus on Saturday.

School spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said the accident happened around 1:00 am in the morning in front of the University Safety Complex on North Eagleville Road.

Reitz said the student was transported from the scene by ambulance and was taken by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital.

“His condition was not available early Saturday, but he was reported as being conscious and alert,” says Reitz in a statement.

The driver was not affiliated with UConn, Reitz said.

According to witness statements and video footage, the student stepped out into the road in front of the car, which did not have time to stop.

The student and driver have not been identified because the accident is still under investigation.

