Man in critical condition after shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 2pm today, Hartford Police officers responded to the area of Oakland Terrace on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, a victim was located with gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victim, a male in his twenties, was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

He is currently listed in critical condition.

At this time, police say it is believed that the gunfire came from a passing vehicle.

