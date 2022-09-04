Police respond to multiple crashes over Labor Day Weekend

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A driver is recovering this morning after crashing into the woods in Simsbury.

The driver in this crash is expected to be okay.

Police said it could have been much worse.

The incident happened on Bushy Hill Road in Simsbury, a very popular road in town.

police said the driver crashed into a guard rail, clipped a post, and crashed into the woods.

The driver was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is not the first crash police responded to during the Labor Day weekend.

Departments have responded to several crashes in the last 24 hours.

Early Saturday morning, a car crashed on the off ramp from 72 to Route 9 south.

Police said five teenagers were in the car.

The driver suffered minor injuries and went to Hartford Hospital.

One of the passengers had serious injuries and was taken to New Britain Hospital.

There was also a crash on UConn’s campus.

A student was hit by a car right outside the university’s public safety complex.

We’re told the student was conscious and alert while being transported by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital.

Police in Simsbury are hoping people will drive safe the rest of labor day weekend.

