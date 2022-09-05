Avon police chief to talk about murder-suicide case that involved a sergeant

AVON, CT (WFSB) - Avon’s police chief plans to talk about a murder-suicide case that involved one of his officers.

Chief Paul Melanson scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. on Monday.

Melanson said he would address the deaths of Tom Jacius, 50, and Doreen Jacius, 49, which happened on Aug. 28 in East Granby.

Tom Jacius was an sergeant with the Avon Police Department for nearly 24 years, police said. Doreen Jacius was East Granby’s public library director.

The state medical examiner said Tom Jacius died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound while Doreen Jacius died from multiple gunshot wounds to her head, neck, and torso.

The shooting happened at a home on Wynding Hills Road in East Granby.

Police said they were still looking into the case.

