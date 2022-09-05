Cromwell mourns the death of its mayor

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The Town of Cromwell is mourning the death of its mayor.

Mayor Allan Spotts passed away over the weekend, according to social medial posts from the police department and a town council member.

“It is with great sadness that I share the news that our friend and respected Mayor Allan Spotts has passed away [Sunday] afternoon,” wrote Cromwell councilman Steve Fortenbach. “Please keep Allan’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”

“We are saddened by the passing of Mayor Allan Spotts,” posted the Cromwell Police Department. “He was a dedicated member of our community and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

On the town’s website, Spotts said he and his wife have been members of the Cromwell community for more than 37 years.

He served four terms on the Board of Selectmen/Town Council. He was also a past member of the Board of Finance, Economic Development Commission, and WPCA. He served as chairman of the Republican Town Committee, a municipal hearing officer, a chairman/co-chairman of the Cromwell Riverport Festival, and a volunteer medical driver for the Retired Seniors Volunteer program.

Spotts was elected as Cromwell’s mayor in Nov. 2021.

A cause of death was not released.

