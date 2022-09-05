Great Day CT
Domestic threatening call leads to pursuit; suspect in custody

A domestic threatening suspect was taken into custody by Hartford police at an on-ramp to I-84...
A domestic threatening suspect was taken into custody by Hartford police at an on-ramp to I-84 on Sept. 6.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 911 call about a domestic threatening situation led to a brief pursuit of a suspect in Hartford, police confirmed to Channel 3.

Eyewitness News was on the scene at the Interstate 84 on-ramp in Hartford near Sisson Avenue.

Police called the pursuit short and said no injuries were reported. One other car was damaged.

The suspect was taken into custody.

No other details were released.

