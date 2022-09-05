Domestic threatening call leads to pursuit; suspect in custody

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 911 call about a domestic threatening situation led to a brief pursuit of a suspect in Hartford, police confirmed to Channel 3.

Eyewitness News was on the scene at the Interstate 84 on-ramp in Hartford near Sisson Avenue.

Police called the pursuit short and said no injuries were reported. One other car was damaged.

The suspect was taken into custody.

#BREAKING: Suspect in custody after a domestic/threatening incident in Hartford. There was a short pursuit on West Boulevard and Sisson Ave., right by the I-84 on ramp. Police say nobody was injured. Suspect damaged one other car. @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/WbW2IM7QdL — Ayah Galal (@ayahgalal) September 5, 2022

No other details were released.

