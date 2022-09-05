Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Farmington High School teacher placed on leave amid investigation

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
(Generic graphic of school lockers)(MGN)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Farmington High School teacher is on administrative leave amid an investigation.

School officials said Patrick Skerker has been placed on leave while state and local agencies investigate an incident.

Skerker is listed as a math teacher and Boys Cross Country coach on the high school’s website.

The school district did not give details on the investigation and said they cannot comment on the investigation further.

You can read the full statement from the school district below:

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WFSB File
Hartford detective arrested for Waterbury shooting
Hartford and East Granby officers responded to a home on Wynding Hills Road in East Granby on...
Avon police chief talks about murder-suicide case that involved a sergeant
Avon police chief - WFSB
NEWS CONFERENCE: Avon police chief talks about murder-suicide case that involved a sergeant
Early Warning Weather Alert with Lorin
Technical Discussion: A Stretch of Rain, It Could Be Heavy At Times & Flash Flooding May Be Possible by Tomorrow Morning