Farmington High School teacher placed on leave amid investigation

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Farmington High School teacher is on administrative leave amid an investigation.

School officials said Patrick Skerker has been placed on leave while state and local agencies investigate an incident.

Skerker is listed as a math teacher and Boys Cross Country coach on the high school’s website.

The school district did not give details on the investigation and said they cannot comment on the investigation further.

You can read the full statement from the school district below:

Student safety is our first and most important priority, and we are vigilant in ensuring a safe and caring school environment that promotes well-being for all students. Mr. Patrick Skerker, a teacher at Farmington High School, has been placed on administrative leave without prejudice while appropriate state and local agencies review this personnel matter as required by law. As you may know, we consider personnel matters to be confidential, and we are unable to further comment on this matter at this time. Be assured that we take personnel matters very seriously and are prompt and thorough in our approach when personnel matters arise. Again, the safety of our students is always our primary concern, and we remain committed to communicating with students and families as the situation develops.

