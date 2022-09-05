Farmington High School teacher placed on leave amid investigation
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Farmington High School teacher is on administrative leave amid an investigation.
School officials said Patrick Skerker has been placed on leave while state and local agencies investigate an incident.
Skerker is listed as a math teacher and Boys Cross Country coach on the high school’s website.
The school district did not give details on the investigation and said they cannot comment on the investigation further.
