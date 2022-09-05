Great Day CT
Hartford detective arrested for Waterbury shooting

WFSB File
WFSB File(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Hartford Police Department was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in Waterbury on Sunday morning.

Waterbury police charged 39-year-old Gregory Thomas of Wolcott, who was off duty at the time, with first-degree assault, disorderly conduct and interfering with an emergency 911 call.

Hartford police said Thomas was suspended without pay.

The incident happened on Sept. 4 just before 5 a.m.

Waterbury officers said they responded to the area of 53 Kingsley Ct. on a report of a gunshot victim.

Officers found a 37-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his left hand. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he was treated for injuries and released later that day.

Upon further investigation, officers determined the victim was involved in an earlier altercation at 50 Society Hill Rd. The suspect was identified at Thomas.

During the altercation, it was believed that Thomas shot the victim in his left hand. Officers were able to locate Thomas and he was charged.

It was further determined that Thomas was a detective with the Hartford Police Department.

Hartford Police Department was notified of the incident and arrest.

Thomas posted a $20,000 bond and has been released pending court arraignment.

The Hartford Police Department Internal Affairs Division said it will conduct an administrative investigation into the actions of Thomas.

