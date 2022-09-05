Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut

Halloween events are scheduled across the state.
Halloween events are scheduled across the state.(MGN)
By WFSB Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching.

That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:

To have an event considered for the list, email web@wfsb.com.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
rain forecast - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A Stretch of Rain, It Could Be Heavy At Times & Flash Flooding May Be Possible by Tomorrow Morning
rain forecast - WFSB
FORECAST: Early Warning Weather Alert for heavy rain tonight into tomorrow
Cromwell Mayor Allan Spotts passed away on Sept. 4, police reported.
Cromwell mourns the death of its mayor