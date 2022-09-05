A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut
(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching.
That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:
- Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2.
- Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16
- Fright Haven in Stratford - Sep. 10-Oct. 30
- CT Horrorfest in Naugatuck - Sep. 16-17
- PumpkinTown USA in East Hampton - Sep. 17-Nov. 1
- Seymour Pumpkin Festival in Seymour - Sep. 18
- Legends of Fear in Shelton - Sep. 24-Nov. 5
- Phantom Fall Fest at Lake Compounce in Bristol - Sep. 30-Oct. 30
- Rails to the Darkside in East Windsor - Sep. 30-Oct. 29
- Graveyard Shift Ghost Tours in Hartford - Sep. 30-Oct. 29
- The Nightmare Acres in South Windsor - Sep. 30-Nov. 5
- The Forsaken Lands in Goshen - Sep. 30-Nov. 5
- Evidence of Evil in Middlefield - Sep. 30-Nov. 6
- Pumpkin Passage in Oakdale - Oct. 1-Oct. 30
- The Dark Manor Haunted House in Baltic - Oct. 1-TBD
- The Salem Express in Essex - starting on Oct. 1
- Trail of Terror in Wallingford - Oct. 1-30
- Haunt on Eden in Plantsville - Oct. 1-Nov. 5
- Terror at Quassy in Middlebury - Oct. 7-30
- Nightmare on Main in Willimantic - Oct. 8-23
- Scarrrybrooke Park Haunted Trail in New Milford - Oct. 14-22
- Paracon at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville - Oct. 29
To have an event considered for the list, email web@wfsb.com.
