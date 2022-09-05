Great Day CT
Norwich police seek convenience store robbery suspect

By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police in Norwich are looking for a robbery suspect who hit a convenience store on Friday.

According to police, the suspect went into the Mak’s store at 204 Boswell Ave., showed a gun, and demanded cash from the register.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m.

The suspect was able to get away with cash, police said.

They said the suspect wore all dark clothing except tan boots and had a mask covering his entire face.

A suspect robbed a Mak's convenience store in Norwich on Sept. 2.(Norwich police)

The suspect fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call Norwich detectives at 860-886-5561 extension 3159, or by calling the department’s anonymous tip line at 860-886-5561 extension 4. All information can be kept confidential.

