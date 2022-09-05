Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

State police release Labor Day weekend statistics for crashes, violations

A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.
A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police released enforcement statistics for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

As of Monday morning, troopers responded to nearly 5,000 calls for help and 275 crashes.

State police said the numbers reflected a time period from 12 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 to 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.

The statistics included:

  • 4,972 calls for service
  • 350 driver assists
  • 275 crashes (2 with serious injuries - Trumbull and New Britain)
  • 27 DUI arrests
  • 300 speeding citations
  • 686 citations for violations such as seatbelt, unsafe lane changes, following too closely, moving over, distracted driving, etc.)

In 2021, troopers said they responded to 6,296 calls for service and 406 crashes in which three people died.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Police respond to multiple crashes over Labor Day Weekend
Police respond to multiple crashes over Labor Day Weekend

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Labor Day travel - WFSB
Heavy rain, possible flash flooding could impact Labor Day travel
Eyewitness News Monday morning
Lorin's Early Warning Weather Alert
Technical Discussion: A Stretch of Rain, It Could Be Heavy At Times & Flash Flooding May Be Possible by Tomorrow Morning