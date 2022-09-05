State police release Labor Day weekend statistics for crashes, violations
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police released enforcement statistics for the Labor Day holiday weekend.
As of Monday morning, troopers responded to nearly 5,000 calls for help and 275 crashes.
State police said the numbers reflected a time period from 12 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 to 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.
The statistics included:
- 4,972 calls for service
- 350 driver assists
- 275 crashes (2 with serious injuries - Trumbull and New Britain)
- 27 DUI arrests
- 300 speeding citations
- 686 citations for violations such as seatbelt, unsafe lane changes, following too closely, moving over, distracted driving, etc.)
In 2021, troopers said they responded to 6,296 calls for service and 406 crashes in which three people died.
