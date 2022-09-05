State preparing for evening storms

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Much of the state is in a flood watch.

The rain expected Monday and Tuesday could even trigger flash floods.

Waterbury got hit with flash flooding two weeks ago at the intersection of Thomaston and Homer.

The flooding from that day is still fresh on people’s minds, so some people have been taking precautions.

So has the city, hoping to minimize the potential damage from the rain we’ll get.

When we get a forecast like what we have, Veronica Cruz has things immediately pop into mind.

“Downed trees, wires and floods. That’s all that comes to mind,” Veronica said.

Especially in light of what happened a couple weeks ago.

Drivers got stuck in flash floods on Thomaston Avenue and Homer Street, as well as on Route 8.

Seeing all of that has Veronica and other drivers cautious.

“We try to minimize, if we don’t have to go out because of the damage. We live up in hills, which Waterbury is all hills, too, we just try to stay home if we can, listen to the news, find out which routes are best,” said Veronica, of Naugatuck.

“I just go pretty much, I go pretty slow to be honest, like an old lady, but basically I just wanna be safe and get where I need to go,” said Adolfo Chacon, of Wolcott.

The city’s public works department has had crews checking every nook and cranny leading up to Labor Day.

They are making sure the rain can be properly drained.

Crews have also been placed on standby.

Veronica does her part to help the effort at home.

“We’re lucky to not have flood damage, we just get very concerned with our trees. So we kinda try to make sure we keep those trees trimmed down as much as possible. Then just stock up on food and hope that our lights doesn’t go out,” Veronica said.

Staying home and slowing down are great ways to be safe from the rain and flash floods we could get.

State Police Sergeant Christine Jeltema said it doesn’t take a lot of water to lose control of your car.

“If there’s any moving water and your car is not able to touch the ground or whatever, it could essentially just float away,” said Jeltema.

Jeltema also said to avoid driving at night. The darkness can have you misjudge the amount of water there is on the road, which makes it easier to get tied up in a bad situation.

“If you know that it’s a flooding area or there’s area in the past that has any type of flooding, not to go to that area. Call 911, we ask that you reach out to the town and let people know there is a potential there could be something in the water there and just stay away from it,” Jeltema said.

Jeltema also said to keep an eye for water around the road. That could be a sign water is flowing underneath, which is a sign the road could be eroding.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.