Thousands of runners descend on Elm City for 45th annual New Haven Road Race

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A few thousand people crossed the finish line for the Faxon Law New Haven Road Race on Monday morning.

The city hosted the annual Labor Day road race, which continued to attract a passionate running community.

Whether someone is a recreational runner, an Olympian, or just a kid, the New Haven Road Races bills itself as having something for everyone.

Participants and organizers called it a great way to say goodbye to summer.

“Hopefully the New Haven community comes out and cheers on all of the runners,” said Michael Dolan, road race board of directors, ahead of the race.

Organizers said 5,000 people were there to participate in the 5K, 20K, half marathon, half marathon relay, and kids fun run races.

The most popular was the 5K.

For some, it was a chance to earn a new personal best.

For others, it was a rust buster. That’s how the Cheshire High School girls cross country team treated it.

Their season starts Thursday.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Megan Rossi, Cheshire senior. “It’s no pressure for this one and I think it’s great, especially for the freshmen to have the experience running a 5K.”

The 20K race, which is about 12.5 miles, is the official national championship race at that distance.

An elite field in New Haven featured former Olympic runners and some up and coming local talent.

Ben Lanza from Middletown was in the elite race.

“This is one of the best fields ever, so I’m just going to get out there and do my best,” Lanza said. “It’s a humid day. [I’ll] keep it conservative at the start and push at the end.”

Patrick Dooley of Darien pushed at the end and won the 5K in 15:45.

Alexa Ciccone of Cheshire was the first female finisher at 18:36.

Conner Mantz from Utah won the 20K for the men in 59:08.

Keira D’Amato of Virginia took first in the 20K women’s division with a time of 1:04:29.

Daniel Prospect of West Hartford won the half marathon in 1:12:21.

Marie-ange Brumelot of New York was the top female finisher in the half. She ran 1:16:32.

Monday marked the 45th year the city hosted the road race.

There was a group of eight runners called The Streakers. The runners said they’ve run the race for 45 straight years. They kept that streak alive.

“You have great respect for them,” Dolan said. “First of all, you got to stay healthy, and you have to have a lot of perseverance and that comes with road running.”

