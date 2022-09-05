Great Day CT
Waterbury police seek missing father

Aric McCray was last seen on Sept. 4, according to Waterbury police.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are looking for a father after he and his 5-year-old daughter were initially reported missing.

The father was identified as 51-year-old Aric McCray. His daughter was identified as 5-year-old Arica McCray.

Arica McCray was located and reported to be safe, police confirmed to Channel 3 on Monday morning.

Aric McCray, however, had yet to be found.

He was described as standing 6′ tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black dreadlocks.

Police said Aric McCray drives a red 2000 Chevrolet Impala with registration plate AF39470.

He has ties to the New Haven and Brooklyn, NY areas.

The child’s mother, Ollisa Bonner, reported that she left the two at home the previous afternoon.

When she returned around 6 p.m. they were not there.

She told police that she called Aric McCray, who said they were at a park and would be home shortly.

However, Bonner said they did not return home or answer a follow up call.

Bonner could not give any reason that Arica would have been in any danger.

Anyone with information about Aric McCray is asked to contact Waterbury detectives at 203-574-6941 or dispatchers at 203-574-6911.

