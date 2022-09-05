Woodstock Fair closes due to heavy rain

WOODSTOCK, CT (WFSB) - The Woodstock Fair was forced to cancel its final day of operation on Monday because of heavy rain.

Organizers wrote on the event’s Facebook page that they had been hoping the rain would hold out.

“Due safety concerns we have decided to close the 2022 Woodstock Fair,” they said. “All shows are now canceled. Thank you for attending the 161st Woodstock Fair, and we’ll see you next year!”

Channel 3′s interactive radar showed heavy rain in northeastern Connecticut. A flash flood warning was also posted for Windham County until 12:45 p.m. Read the forecast here.

