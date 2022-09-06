Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski unveils education plan

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Bob Stefanowski says now that the summer is almost over he’s ramping up his campaign.

The Republican candidate for governor is unveiling his education agenda, which includes giving parents more control.

In two months, voters will decide who should be Connecticut’s next governor.

Education is important for a lot of people.

“I hope everybody had a good summer because the next two months are going to be rockin and rollin,” Stefanowski said.

Stefanowski is focused on what children are learning in school. He’s unveiling a parental bill of rights.

“We shouldn’t be introducing complex topics like sexual orientation or gender identification before the kids have the capacity to understand it. And in some cases before kids tie their shoes,” Stefanowski said.

Children in grades 6-8 are learning sexual orientation.

Some parents feel it should be up to them to have these conversations.

“There’s a personal responsibility for the family to step and do what they need to do,” said Steve Slattery, a Rocky Hill parent.

Stefanowski is also against transgender biological males competing against girls in high school athletics.

Cheryl Radachowsy’s daughter ran track against transgender athletes. She is suing the state.

“We are really hopeful that fairness will be restored to women’s sports,” said Radachowsky.

To improve education, the Republican gubernatorial candidate supports a voucher system in cities like Hartford to allow students to attend charter and magnet schools.

Currently there’s a lottery system and more seats have been added to give students that option.

Governor Ned Lamont supports more seats.

As for sexual orientation and transgender athletes, Lamont says leave out the politics.

“I believe in local education, they are going to make the right choices. Keep the politicians out. Two months before election day we don’t a lot of political hay at the expense of these young people,” said Lamont.

Lamont said Connecticut has some of the best schools in the country, as well as some of the best teachers.

Stefanowski said Connecticut should spend some of the surplus on school security, but the Lamont administration said the state has allocated about $100 million since the shooting at Sandy Hook.

