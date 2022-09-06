Great Day CT
Bridgeport, Port Jefferson ferries evacuated for threat

A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.
A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.(pxhere)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – The Bridgeport and Port Jefferson ferries were evacuated Tuesday after a threat.

City officials said the threat was made by 911 call. They did not specify what the threat was.

The ferries were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

No threats were found, officials said.

“The Coast Guard, as well as state and local entities are currently onboard the Grand Republic to ensure the safety of all passengers,” officials said.

Ferry operations are back to normal.

