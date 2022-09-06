Bridgeport, Port Jefferson ferries evacuated for threat

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – The Bridgeport and Port Jefferson ferries were evacuated Tuesday after a threat.

City officials said the threat was made by 911 call. They did not specify what the threat was.

The ferries were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

No threats were found, officials said.

“The Coast Guard, as well as state and local entities are currently onboard the Grand Republic to ensure the safety of all passengers,” officials said.

Ferry operations are back to normal.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.