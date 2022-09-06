CT to receive at least $16.2 million in multistate settlement with Juul Labs

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut will receive a minimum of $16.2 million in a multi-state settlement with electronic cigarette company Juul Labs, the attorney general announced.

Attorney General William Tong said Juul Labs made a $438.5 million agreement with 34 states and territories.

The agreement is over a two-year investigation into Juul’s marketing and sales practices, the attorney general said.

“In addition to the financial terms, the settlement would force JUUL to comply with a series of strict injunctive terms severely limiting their marketing and sales practices,” the attorney general’s office said.

Tong said Connecticut led the investigation, along with Texas and Oregon.

“When finalized, Connecticut’s settlement documents will indicate that it is the intention of settling parties that the money be used for cessation, prevention and mitigation,” the attorney general said.

Officials said the $438.5 million would be paid out over six to 10 years.

“JUUL’s cynically calculated advertising campaigns created a new generation of nicotine addicts. They relentlessly marketed vaping products to underage youth, manipulated their chemical composition to be palatable to inexperienced users, employed an inadequate age verification process, and misled consumers about the nicotine content and addictiveness of its products,” said Tong.

The attorney general’s office listed what Juul has agreed to refrain from as part of the settlement:

Youth marketing

Funding education programs

Depicting persons under age 35 in any marketing

Use of cartoons

Paid product placement

Sale of brand name merchandise

Sale of flavors not approved by FDA

Allowing access to websites without age verification on landing page

Representations about nicotine not approved by FDA

Misleading representations about nicotine content

Sponsorships/naming rights

Advertising in outlets unless 85 percent audience is adult

Advertising on billboards

Public transportation advertising

Social media advertising (other than testimonials by individuals over the age of 35, with no health claims)

Use of paid influencers

Direct-to-consumer ads unless age-verified, and

Free samples.

