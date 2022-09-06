Flooding a major concern in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Rain continued to pour in New Haven on Tuesday and caused significant problems on the roads.

A flash flood warning was issued for New Haven, Fairfield and Middlesex counties until 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

a new flash flood warning has been issued for parts of fairfield, new haven and middlesex counties until 2:15pm. in this area, 3-6" of rain has already fallen, and an addition 1-2" is possible. pic.twitter.com/d27ePrtJRo — Mark Dixon (@MarkDixonTV) September 6, 2022

Drivers were reminded by law enforcement officials that if they do see any flooding on the roadway, they need to “turn around and don’t drown.”

Hydroplaning was another issue.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible through 2 p.m. in the areas with the warning.

Earlier, New Haven Mayor Justin Eliker said the city received an incredible amount of rain. As of 11 a.m., the City Hall rain gauge reported 4 inches.

Flooding was an issue in typical spots like Union Avenue, Quinnipiac Avenue, Middletown Avenue, Brewery Street and Meadow Street.

Afternoon rain could lead to more issues.

Rick Fontana, emergency operations director for the City of New Haven, said in some areas. cars needed to be towed Tuesday morning.

Fontana said the city got an amount of rain in a day that it usually gets in a month.

