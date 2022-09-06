Flooding in New Haven County causes issues for drivers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Rain continued to cause problems for Connecticut residents on Tuesday.

One of the hardest hit areas was the shoreline, from Milford to West Haven.

The rain was causing trouble for drivers, with their cars getting stuck in the water.

“I saw a car coming through and was like, ‘it’s flooded, maybe we should go’ and we left. But it was already too late. The damage was done, and it just kept getting worse,” says Tajawa Police from Bridgeport.

The flooding was so bad that it ended up coming up to the trunk.

“It didn’t look like it that much water. It didn’t look like it was that flooded. Next thing you know the car shuts off, it can’t move at al. Can’t put it in park, can’t put it in neutral and the water Is getting higher and higher,” says Tajawa.

The driving rain caused water to back up over several roads, getting to the point that school districts were warning parents buses would be late bringing their kids home.

Scott McKinnie says it happens every time the road floods from a heavy rain.

“This has been going on for years and its like people still think they’ve got a boat and they try to get through,” says McKinnie.

Heavy rain hits West Haven

