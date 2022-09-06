Great Day CT
Heavy rains cause flooding, travel issues in Conn.

Heavy rains traveled throughout the state on Labor Day.
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Heavy rains traveled throughout the state on Labor Day.

This heavy of rain caused some flash flooding throughout Connecticut.

Channel 3 viewers sent in videos documenting this flooding in areas like Norwich and New London.

Route 12 in Norwich was impacted by the rain when it was shut down on Monday. Several parts of the road had manhole covers out of place.

In New London, residents say two cars got stuck on Blinman Street due to the amount of water on the road.

