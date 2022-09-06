Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

I-84 east closed in East Hartford due to jackknifed tractor trailer

A traffic alert has been issued.
A traffic alert has been issued.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A jackknifed tractor trailer closed a portion Interstate 84 east in East Hartford on Tuesday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation, the highway was closed between exits 55 and 56.

The incident was first reported around 6:10 a.m.

Congestion built up between exits 51 and 55.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

Further down, another crash that involved three vehicles slowed traffic on I-84 east in Hartford. The crash happened between exits 52 and 53. The left lane was closed in the area.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Flooding risks - WFSB
Rain hampers morning commute across the state
Highway
Route 8 reopens following flooding on highway
A traffic alert has been issued.
Route 8 in Seymour shuts down due to water on highway: DOT
Exit 13B is closed after a tractor-trailer crash.
Overturned tractor-trailer closes exit on I-395 north in Norwich