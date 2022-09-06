I-84 east closed in East Hartford due to jackknifed tractor trailer

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A jackknifed tractor trailer closed a portion Interstate 84 east in East Hartford on Tuesday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation, the highway was closed between exits 55 and 56.

The incident was first reported around 6:10 a.m.

Congestion built up between exits 51 and 55.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

Further down, another crash that involved three vehicles slowed traffic on I-84 east in Hartford. The crash happened between exits 52 and 53. The left lane was closed in the area.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

