New Haven announces lawsuit against entertainment company for illegal motorcycle rally

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The City of New Haven announced a civil lawsuit against an entertainment company for what the city called an illegal motorcycle rally.

City officials said “Eastcoastin” held the event in Sept. 2021 without proper city permits.

More than 5,000 people from all over the country attended the rally, they said.

The city said it is looking to recover more than $80,000. The money was required to maintain public safety and pay for police overtime.

