New Milford High School set to welcome back students after summer fire

NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students return for the fall semester at New Milford High School on Tuesday.

The return comes following a major fire in July that significantly damaged the school.

The only big change that students will notice is that a portion of the third floor remains closed as of Tuesday because of damage.

Overall, however, the school looked ready to welcome students and teachers back.

Back in July, school officials said starting a new year by the beginning of September seemed unimaginable.

Eyewitness News’s Drone 3 captured video of the scene after the fire broke out. The damage appeared to be extensive. The flames ripped through the roof, and after the fire was extinguished, there was a great deal of water damage inside the school.

Summer school was in session at the time, so dozens of students and teachers were in the building and had to be evacuated. Everyone got out safely, but it was unclear whether the high school would be able to reopen by September.

After extensive repairs, the high school was deemed safe, and classes were slated to start on Tuesday morning.

The repairs were only part of the process to make sure the school was ready. A third party also conducted a slew of air quality tests to make sure the building was safe. It gave the green light that cleared the building for use.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.