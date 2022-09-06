New superintendent welcomed in North Stonington

NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority.

Tuesday is the first day for students in North Stonington.

It’s the first year for the district’s new superintendent.

Eyewitness News found out how Troy Hopkins is motivating his team of teachers.

Hopkins feels and hears the support from his new staff, meeting some of the North Stonington teachers for the first time.

He’s giving them a little extra motivation before students arrive for day one.

“I’m going to support their work. Because I believe in it,” Hopkins said.

Wheeler High School’s basketball team plays in the Lions Den.

It’s the perfect place for Hopkins. That’s how he sees his staff: a team, a family, working together to help the students.

“I think we all have a role to play in kids development and their learning,” said Hopkins.

The main message from Hopkins is take risks this year.

He has teachers flapping their arms like a bird to show they should take a leap.

He’s also giving them mini basketballs to hold onto this year. Take your shot.

“Allow a kid to create a lesson and a teach a lesson in class. They could dress up themselves as a historical figure and teach a lesson in character,” Hopkins said.

7th grade social studies teacher Kimberly Haggerty heads into her fifth year Tuesday.

She’s planning on taking her shot.

“You can’t be afraid to mix it up and change things around and even ask students what they feel comfortable doing and what they want to do. It’s the best place to start,” said Haggerty.

Along with the team and family atmosphere, Hopkins wants the students to feel three things: safe, valued and a sense of belonging.

“It’s okay if it doesn’t go exactly how you want it. It’s all about the effort. Not the end result,” Hopkins said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.