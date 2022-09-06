North Branford police search for suspect after attempted robbery

NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspect after an attempted robbery in North Branford on Monday.

Authorities said it happened at the Cumberland Farms on Foxon Road around 6:25 p.m.

A male with a knife jumped behind the counter and held the knife to the clerk’s neck, said police. He demanded money.

The clerk fought off the suspect. She was not injured, police said.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

Police said the male is about 5′9″ to 5′11″ tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Branford police.

