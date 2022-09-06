Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

North Branford police search for suspect after attempted robbery

Police are searching for a suspect after an attempted robbery in North Branford on Monday.
Police are searching for a suspect after an attempted robbery in North Branford on Monday.(North Branford Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspect after an attempted robbery in North Branford on Monday.

Authorities said it happened at the Cumberland Farms on Foxon Road around 6:25 p.m.

A male with a knife jumped behind the counter and held the knife to the clerk’s neck, said police. He demanded money.

The clerk fought off the suspect. She was not injured, police said.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

Police said the male is about 5′9″ to 5′11″ tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Branford police.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Meteorologist Connor Lewis is tracking rain that is expected Monday night.
Technical Discussion: Periods of heavy rain expected tonight and Tuesday morning as a cold front parks on top of Connecticut
State police give flood safety tips ahead of heavy rain expected Monday.
VIDEO: State police give flooding safety tips
Cromwell mourns death of Mayor Spotts
VIDEO: Cromwell mourns death of Mayor Spotts
Avon police chief talks about murder-suicide case
VIDEO: Avon police chief talks about murder-suicide case