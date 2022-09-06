Police called to apartment building in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A police presence for an emotionally disturbed person was reported at an apartment building in New Britain on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the building on South Main Street, Mayor Erin Stewart’s office confirmed.

Stewart’s office said there was a call for an emotionally disturbed person who is the relative of one of the residents in that building.

No serious injuries were reported, and the investigation was said to be ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.