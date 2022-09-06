Great Day CT
Police investigating after person approaches, takes pictures of students in Bristol

Bristol police (file).
Bristol police (file).(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police are investigating after a person approached and took pictures of middle school students Tuesday morning.

School officials said the group of students were waiting at their bus stop when they were approached by a person who was driving a white Jeep.

The individual took pictures of the students and offered to take them to school, said Superintendent Catherine Carbone.

Police were notified of the incident.

“Please take this incident as an opportunity to discuss bus stop safety and concepts of ‘stranger danger’ with your child,” said Carbone. “Please rest assured that the safety of all students and staff will always remain the top priority of our district.”

