Rain hampers morning commute across the state

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain started in parts of the state on Monday evening and continued through the night into Tuesday.

First responders sought to remind drivers that it doesn’t take a lot of water to lose control of a vehicle.

Some towns such as East Hartford warned people about potential moderate-to-isolated pockets of urban flooding because of the consistent rain.

Officials said if drivers no longer feel in control while behind the wheel, they need to pull over.

“If you know that it’s a flooding area or there’s area in the past that has any type of flooding, [don’t] go to that area,” said Sgt. Christine Jeltema, Connecticut State Police. “Call 9-1-1. We ask that you reach out to the town and let people know. There is a potential there could be something in the water there, and just stay away from it.”

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

See a detailed look at the forecast in the Channel 3 technical discussion here.

Stay on top of the weather with both of the WFSB Weather and News apps. Download them here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.