Suspect shows gun, demands money from convenience store clerk in Norwich

A suspect robbed a Shell XtraMart on West Main Street in Norwich the evening of Sept. 5.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Norwich police said they’re searching for a convenience store robbery suspect.

The incident was reported just before 9 p.m. on Monday at the Shell XtraMart gas station at 564 West Main St.

The clerk called 911 to report that a man entered the store, showed a gun, and demanded cash from the register.

The suspect took an unknown amount of money.

He was described as wearing all black clothing, except for tan boots and a face mask.

The suspect fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

A suspect with a similar description robbed the Mak’s convenience store on Boswell Avenue on Sept. 2.

Police have not said if the same suspect was responsible for both robberies.

Anyone with information was asked to call Norwich detectives at 860-886-5561 extension 3157 or by calling the department’s anonymous tip line at 860-886-5561 extension 4.

