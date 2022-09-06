Tree crashes onto Hartford apartment building
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tree came down and caused damage at an apartment building in Hartford early Tuesday morning.
Channel 3 viewers reported that the tree damaged at least one unit and several vehicles at a building on Gillett Street.
Eyewitness News viewer Patrick sent in a photo of damage from the inside of a unit.
There is no word on injuries.
Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene.
