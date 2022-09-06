Great Day CT
Tree crashes onto Hartford apartment building

A tree came down and caused damage at an apartment building in Hartford early Tuesday morning.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tree came down and caused damage at an apartment building in Hartford early Tuesday morning.

Channel 3 viewers reported that the tree damaged at least one unit and several vehicles at a building on Gillett Street.

Eyewitness News viewer Patrick sent in a photo of damage from the inside of a unit.

An apartment building on Gillett Street in Hartford was damaged by a tree that fell on Sept. 6.
An apartment building on Gillett Street in Hartford was damaged by a tree that fell on Sept. 6.(@Pat_loot / iWitness)

There is no word on injuries.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene.

