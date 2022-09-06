Ways to prevent basement flooding as heavy rain continues

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - With the heavy rain comes the risk of flooding in your home, especially in your basement.

Flooding has hit Cook Avenue in Meriden many times.

Many homes there were flooded last year when Elsa hit Connecticut.

Neighbors said nearby Harbour Brook has caused some past flooding as well.

Fortunately, there is no word of basements flooding yet in Meriden.

Lots of rain has pooled on roads, but also a lot of it is flowing right into drains.

If your basement gets flooded, you should immediately call someone to get the water out.

Then make sure you dry everything out.

“Mold can grow within two days, ok, so you wanna make sure you dry it as fast as possible. So you wanna sop up all that water. If it’s not a lot of water, maybe just a mop, or shop-vac, then you want to, then you want to dry it,” said Tom Homola, CEO of BioClean.

One of their specialties is cleaning up flooded basements.

He says one way to keep the water out is by tending to your home’s gutters.

“You need your gutters cleaned, gotta have those gutters cleaned. especially if you’re around a lot of trees. should have them cleaned twice a year,” said Homola.

But if your basement does get flooded, he says you should first figure out how the water got in.

“If it’s a drain that’s clogged outside of your basement and that’s clogged up. Maybe there’s some leaves, you can clean that off, maybe the sump pump is not plugged in and not functioning,” Homola said.

Then call someone for help.

But the Better Business Bureau warns someone may offer to help, posing as a contractor.

You should be concerned if someone shows up unsolicited.

“If they say ‘oh, I was working on the neighbor down the street’s house, I have some leftover materials,’ that is a big red flag. You should pause, stop and say, ok, I’ll take your information, and then call that neighbor down the street. did they do the work,” said Kristen Johnson, Director of Communications for the Better Business Bureau.

They then may ask to get paid in full, up front.

That’s another big sign they’re probably just trying to scam you.

“What you want to do is get everything in writing. So it’s in a contract, it says at this point in the project I’ll pay this much. Usually, they’ll ask for a down payment, BBB recommends about a third of the total scope,” Johnson said.

The BBB says researching contractors is the best way to find a reputable one.

They also have a scam tracker where you can see if there’s been victims of a certain scammer, or report one yourself. You can find it here.

