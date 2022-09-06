Great Day CT
What to do if you see flooding on the road

As a rainy day comes to a close in Connecticut, drivers are encouraged to take it slow on the roads, especially at night.
By Christian Colón
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Emergency crews say it is easy to misjudge how much water is on the road when it is dark.

“If you know it’s a flooding area or there’s an area in the past that has any type of flooding, avoid that area. When you see flooding happening, we encourage you to call 911 and reach out to the town to let people know there is flooding,” says Sergeant Christine Jeltema.

She says it just a little water could cause you to lose control of your car.

“If there’s any moving water and your car is not able to touch the ground, it could essentially just float away,” says Jeltema.

Towns like East Hartford are warning residents about potential moderate to isolated pockets of flooding because of the constant rain. They suggest:

1) If you have any important documents in your basements or lower levels, move them to a safer location.

2) Stay home.

3) If you need to head out, avoid driving over standing water.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

