2-year-old child reported missing in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A 2-year-old girl was reported missing by police in Hamden.

They posted to social media on Wednesday that Melody Bookert was last seen wearing pink Christmas-themed pajamas.

She was in the area of Ridge Road in Hamden.

They described her as having black hair and brown eyes.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4000. Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.