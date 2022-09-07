Assault near Yale’s campus investigated as possible hate crime

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police say they are investigating an assault near Yale’s campus as a possible hate crime.

According to initial reports, the victim was walking with a group of friends around when they bumped into another group of people.

Police say the male victim was then attacked by more than one person near York, Broadway, and Elm Streets.

Officials say this assault took place around 12:00 am on Saturday.

According to officials with Yale, the man Latino and was, “seriously injured by a group of young men who shouted racial slurs at the man as they assaulted him.”

Yale officials say the victim was not a member of the Yale community, and preliminary information suggests that the assailants were not members of the Yale community either.

Yale officials released a statement regarding this incident:

To the Yale Community, I write to inform you of an assault that occurred early Saturday morning, September 3, 2022, on York Street . A Latino man was seriously injured by a group of young men who shouted racial slurs at the man as they assaulted him, according to the victim as well as a witness who was on the scene when the assault occurred. The victim was not a member of the Yale community, and at this early stage of the investigation, we do not have any information that would lead us to believe that the assailants were members of the Yale community. The assault resulted in significant injuries, requiring the victim to seek immediate medical care. The New Haven Police Department (NHPD) has classified this as a possible bias/hate crime. NHPD and Yale Police detectives are working together using all available means to identify the responsible parties. I will keep you posted with any major developments in this case. I share your anger, disgust, and heartbreak at the prospect of a racially motivated crime so close to our own campus. My life’s mission has been to create and maintain a sense of safety and security for every single member of the Yale and New Haven communities, and to be especially sensitive toward the marginalized members of our communities for whom safety, whether perceived or experienced, has often been elusive. The victim in this incident is undergoing surgery today and we offer our support to him, every member of his circle and every member of the Yale community who has been adversely affected by this incident. I want to thank the students who came to the aid of the victim and helped him to get the medical care that he so desperately needed. They deserve our deep appreciation and respect. I also implore the Yale community to share any information that you may have about this incident. In doing so, please remember that when you dial 911 you are calling the City of New Haven Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) which will connect you with the New Haven Police Department. Click here to view the incident's location. If you wish to reach YPD, please call us at (203) 432-4400 or via LiveSafe to connect to resources such as Safe Walk. In the meantime, stay safe and stay together. https://www.google.com/maps/place/248+York+St,+New+Haven,+CT+06511/@41.3102166,-72.9306811,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x89e7d9b3b1aa51f9:0xf73475ae2be367f0!8m2!3d41.3102166!4d-72.9306811

