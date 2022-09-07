Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Power outage at Austin airport leads to flight delays

People are stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning. (Source: REBECCA CASTREJON/VICTOR HERRERA/SEJAL SONI/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An early morning power outage Wednesday at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport caused flight delays that continued even after electricity was restored.

The airport reported it lost power shortly before 5 a.m. local time, and soon after said flights had been stopped. The lights were back on by 8 a.m., but airport officials told passengers that flights would be delayed.

The airport shut down roadways leading to the airport, which led to traffic backups on a nearby freeway. Austin police asked people to stay in their vehicles until the roadways reopened.

Transportation Security Administration checkpoints were open shortly after 8 a.m., but flight delays continued.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: September 7th
The national average price of gas has fallen to $3.75, which is down 29.5 cents from a month...
Gas prices continue to drop for the 12th week in a row
Melody Bookert, 2, was reported missing by Hamden police on Sept. 7.
2-year-old child reported missing in Hamden
State police were searching for a missing woman in Ellington. She was found safe the morning of...
Woman with dementia reported missing in Ellington found safe
School bus generic
Bristol police investigate complaint about man looking to start school bus alternative company