Student struck by driver in Manchester

Photo of a Manchester, CT Police Cruiser.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A student was struck by a driver in Manchester Wednesday afternoon.

Police said it happened in the area of Spruce Street and Oak Street.

School officials said the student attends Bennet Academy and was struck while walking home.

The student suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The driver was operating a UPS truck and stayed on scene, police said.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

