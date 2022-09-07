Bright Spot: 91-year-old Minnesota woman goes skydiving for her birthday

Fridley, MN (WFSB) - A 91-year-old Minnesota woman decided to take the leap of her life, and go skydiving for her birthday.

Ida Shannon says she has always liked to take risks. “Life would be pretty dull if you don’t embrace adventures.”

And this isn’t the first time she’s gone on an exhilarating adventure. When she turned 80-years-old, she went ziplining for her birthday. When someone asked her what she would do next, without hesitation Ida said “Oh, I’ll just go skydiving!”

All of her friends from Heights Church were there to support her. “I didn’t really think that it was going to happen, then they went ahead and collected enough money for me to do this.”

“She’s like the real Wonder Woman. She’s strong and she loves the people. She’s like the grandmother I wish I had,” explains Daisy May, a friend and member of the church.

And her actual granddaughter added to what a special lady Ida is to all her know her. “My grandma is super adventurous. She’s so caring and loving. I feel like everyone who is around her feels super include and feels super cared for, and she’s always the one who is going to show up for you no matter what.”

Ida got in her gear, boarded the plane, and with the applause from her friends and family, she soared all the way down to the ground below and with that completed her birthday wish!

