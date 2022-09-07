Bristol police investigate complaint about man looking to start school bus alternative company

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A man said he sought start a company as a school bus alternative when he approached students at a bus stop in Bristol.

Police said they were alerted on Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. that the man, whose name was not released, asked children on Judson Avenue if they wanted a ride to school.

They said the man was recorded the interaction on his cell phone.

The same man then went to Bristol Central High School where he spoke to the school resource officer, police said. He explained that he wanted to start a company that gives rides to school students and was curious how to go about doing that.

After he left the school, the man was stopped by Bristol officers who were investigating the original complaint.

They said the man showed his cell phone video, which only showed his own face, and he never attempted to coerce anyone into his vehicle. He asked the students if they were interested in his business plan of an alternative form of transportation to school.

The local man was identified and told that his actions were concerning to the students, faculty, and law enforcement. He was told to not approach students in the future and to find other appropriate channels to follow up with his business plan.

No arrest was made.

Police said there was no threat to the community.

