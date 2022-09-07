Family calls for justice after son dies in car accident

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Waterbury family is left wondering why no one is facing charges after their son was killed in a car crash.

26-year-old Jason Fonseca-Kennedy was killed last month after his truck was struck.

Police say the man was 38-year-old Jamar Blackburn. Blackburn exited I-95 and crashed into Jason causing his truck to roll over.

Officials say Blackburn was being pursued by a larceny victim from Milford at the time of the crash. Police have not confirmed whether Blackburn was involved in this larceny.

Police say that is when Blackburn crashed into Jason. No one is facing charges, something that Jason’s family still cannot believe.

“Somebody driving like that has complete disregard for other people’s lives. Doing 100 miles per hour and you just rush in somebody who has a future while they are working. It’s murder,” says Marlene Fonseca.

Marlene Fonseca is Jason’s mother. She says her family is grieving the loss of her son.

“He was loving, caring, hard-working, ambitious, goal driven,” says Marlene.

“I had just spoken to him about 30 minutes before the crash. He had one more job to do before he went fishing that day,” says Jason’s father, Jason Kennedy.

“My son didn’t deserve this, he was just working, he was just working,” says Marlene.

The Stratford Police Department says they applied for a warrant and are waiting for it to return from court. They say that the process takes time, but that time is necessary to gather evidence.

According to state records, Blackburn has a court hearing next Monday for a separate larceny charge from 2021.

Police have not identified the person chasing Blackburn, but the family hopes everyone involved faces charges.

