Family speaks out after Hartford cemetery used as dumping ground for trash

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A local family is searching for answers after the resting place of their loved one has been trashed and left unkept.

Throughout the grounds at the Spring Grove Cemetery in Hartford, there are a lot of overgrown weeds and trees.

It also looks like someone dumped trash and debris on top of tombstones.

A family said their mother is buried at the cemetery but because of trash they can’t find her grave to visit.

“Right now I’m really disgusted by this place and disturbed by this place because not only my loved ones but everybody else’s loved ones have to endure this. It’s just trash illegal dumping and it smells really bad,” said Tasha Cantrell, of Hartford.

Cantrell said her mother, Charlene Cantrell Syms, passed away in 2001 and was laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery.

“Trees are covering tombstones I can’t even find my mom right now so I’m a little pissed off about that,” said Cantrell.

Cantrell said the grounds did not always look like this. She noticed problems towards the end of 2019.

A sign in front of the cemetery says the care and maintenance is provided by gifts, donations and endowments.

“Obviously they don’t have many donations or any gifts or any sort of that matter because nothing is fixed,” said Cantrell.

Cantrell said the overgrowth of plants and fallen branches in this area shouldn’t be here and its covering graves.

Eyewitness News reached out to Spring Grove Cemetery about the upkeep and didn’t initially get a response, but Cantrell called the manager directly about her concerns.

During the phone conversation we spoke with the cemetery manager who says that it is not “owned” by anyone but managed by the Spring Grove Association.

The manager attributed the trash to people illegally dumping and the low upkeep is due to the need of funds.

The manager came to meet us in person but was unable to go on camera with us. They said the issues started when the pandemic began.

“All I want to do is find my mom and see her that’s it,” Cantrell said.

Off camera the cemetery manager said they recognize that there are issues and are working to address it.

