Gov. Lamont gets Griebel-Frank endorsement, announces support for ranked choice

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s current governor received an endorsement and announced support for ranked choice.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov Susan Bysiewicz received the endorsement from the Griebel Frank for CT party on Wednesday.

Lamont and Bysiewicz was joined by Monte Frank, chair of the Griebel Frank party, for a news conference.

Oz Griebel started the party. He ran for governor back in 2028 as an independent with Frank.

While they didn’t win, they did get 55,000 votes in the election.

“Standing here with Gov. Lamont around values that will fix our democracy will resonate with voters rather if they are Democrat, Republican, or independent,” Frank said.

At Wednesday’s news conference, Lamont and Bysiewicz announced their support for ranked choice voice.

Alaska has been doing ranked choice voting for awhile. New York City also recently did this with its new mayor.

It would have to be done with legislative approval and a constitutional amendment.

While many see ranked choice as a good option, there have been some issues with it.

Channel 3 is will take a closer look at it, starting at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.