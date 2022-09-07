Mansfield Public Schools close amid bus issues

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Mansfield Public Schools are closed on Wednesday after the district saw several issues with their bus company on Tuesday.

According to Superintendent Peter Dart, he made the decision after seeing what he calls “unacceptable issues” with their bus company.

Read his full statement here:

Good evening Mansfield Public School Families:

This is Peter Dart, Superintendent of Schools, with an important message regarding school tomorrow. Due to the unacceptable issues we saw today with our bus company’s ability to transport students in a safe and timely manner, including communicating about critical issues, we have made the decision to cancel school tomorrow, Wednesday, September 7th, 2022.

I do not have confidence that our carrier can meet our expectations and minimize travel times for our students. The safety of our students is paramount. Closing tomorrow will allow us to work closely with the bus vendor to resolve the significant issues that occurred today by refining bus routes, ensuring all students have accurate bus assignments, and clarifying communication expectations with Mansfield Public Schools and Families. The issues we saw today and have experienced in the past few weeks have affected both the middle and elementary runs.

Again, there will be no school tomorrow for students Prek through Grade 8 tomorrow. We apologize for the hardship that this will cause our families. We will update families tomorrow with updated bus information. Moving forward, we will continue to advocate what is best for our students and families.

Sincerely,

Peter Dart, Superintendent

