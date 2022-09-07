Masks no longer required on Metro-North trains in Connecticut

(WFSB) – Face masks are no longer required for passengers on Metro-North trains in Connecticut.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced the change on Wednesday.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul decided to lift mask mandates on all public transit.

Free masks will still be available for riders upon request, MTA said.

“Customers should continue to do what they are most comfortable with while riding public transit whether that means wearing a mask or not,” said MTA Acting Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara.

