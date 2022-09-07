Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Masks no longer required on Metro-North trains in Connecticut

An M8 electric rail car from Metro-North.
An M8 electric rail car from Metro-North.(Metro-North)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) – Face masks are no longer required for passengers on Metro-North trains in Connecticut.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced the change on Wednesday.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul decided to lift mask mandates on all public transit.

Free masks will still be available for riders upon request, MTA said.

“Customers should continue to do what they are most comfortable with while riding public transit whether that means wearing a mask or not,” said MTA Acting Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Melody Bookert, 2, was reported missing by Hamden police on Sept. 7.
UPDATE: 2-year-old child and her father located safe
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Photo of a Manchester, CT Police Cruiser.
Student struck by driver in Manchester
Justice
Charges made in Milford larceny case before fatal crash in Stratford