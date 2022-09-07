Neighbors fight to save historic home in Clinton

CLINTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Neighbors in one shoreline town are fighting to save a historic home that dates back more than 230 years.

“I think everybody was shocked, it’s a historic home, so the idea of destroying that is not right,” said Liza Thayer, Clinton.

Last month a sign went up alerting neighbors that the home, built in 1785 and known as the Captain James Farnham House, is slated to be demolished.

Liza Thayer and Jim Zinaman are two of the hundreds who have signed petitions hoping to stop it.

“There’s enough other building going on, and you can see on the street, what’s going to happen here, not McMansions, but to remove the whole history, it would be another beautiful house, but without the history that’s here,” said Jim Zinaman, Clinton.

Some argue the house and its character have changed over the years.

There is vinyl siding and it is now a two family home.

But the Clinton Historical Society says it, “believes that historic properties should not be torn down to make way for new development except in the most compelling of circumstances when the benefits to the town far outweigh the loss of the historic structures themselves.”

Since the home is listed on the National Historic Register, the state Historic Preservation Office is getting involved as well.

They say the law is pretty clear.

“While our office’s goal is to preserve historic places, we also recognize the importance of owner rights and we want to be as neutral as we can through this process of investigation. We’re gathering facts, presenting only facts,” said Todd Levine, State Historic Preservation Office.

The state will be out next week to conduct a site review.

“Our staff, we’ll bring a structural engineer, a historic architect to look at the site, look at the structural integrity of the building so we can confirm one way or the other do it deserve to be saved,” said Levine.

From there, both sides will be able to present their position to the state’s Historic Preservation Council.

That will happen later this fall.

They will vote whether or not to refer the matter to the office of the Attorney General.

