New apartment building opens in downtown Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - New apartments are now open and leasing in downtown Hartford, right next to Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

The North Crossing Development is a key element to redeveloping the area.

This parcel of land used to be a vacant parking lot.

Now it’s home to 270 apartment units.

City officials hope the development can help knit communities back together in Hartford.

“With office buildings emptier than they used to be, we need to make sure that we accelerate residential development like this, so that we can have that energy and activity and people and feet on the street,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

The 330,000 square foot building, called The Pennant, brings a modern, contemporary design to downtown Hartford.

The building has a courtyard with a pool, two-lane bowling alley, sports simulator and ground floor retail space.

One of the advantages to the rooftop of The Pennant is that you can enjoy watching the Yard Goats play at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

City officials hope the development can bridge the divide between downtown and the north end.

Tenants started moving in about a month ago and already more than half of the units have been leased.

“Approximately 75-percent of those new leases and new tenants moving into this building, are coming from outside of Hartford which really bodes well for the long-term success of the city,” said Randy Salvatore, CEO of RMS Companies.

10-percent of units have been set aside as affordable housing.

By the end of December all units are expected to be completed.

This is the first phase of what will eventually be about 1,000 apartments in the area.

The next phase will be over 500 units.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.